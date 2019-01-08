‘Star Trek’ actor William Morgan Sheppard dead at 86

LOS ANGELES — British actor William Morgan Sheppard, famously known for his role in “Star Trek,” has died. He was 86.
The actor’s son, Mark Sheppard, confirmed his father’s passing on Sunday by sharing an Instagram post that showed Sheppard at the hospital surrounded by family.
“We went to spend some time with my father today. Though he couldn’t speak, we held hands, he laughed and was so happy to see us. We left and came home. A good day. He was rushed to hospital and passed at 6:30pm, my mother by his side. I am so grateful that he didn’t have to suffer any longer. Thank you for all your kind thoughts, love and prayers.”
