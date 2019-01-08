Sleeping subway rider robbed of backpack contacted by thief on Facebook demanding $500 for return of car title

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police are looking for a thief who they say robbed a sleeping teenager aboard a 2 train, later reaching out to the victim on Facebook asking for ransom for the stolen property.

According to police, the robbery happened on Dec. 25 at around 8 a.m.

The victim, described as a 19-year-old male, had fallen asleep aboard a northbound 2 train inside the station located at White Plains Road and East 241 Street in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

While asleep, police say the suspect swiped the victim’s backpack which contained a MacBook Pro laptop, several credit cards and a car title.

The victim was later contacted via Facebook demanding $500 for the return of his car title, cops say.

The suspect has since been identified as 28-year-old Jose Muniz of the Bronx.

Muniz is described as a male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

A prior arrest photo of Muniz has been released by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).