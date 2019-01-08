Pair beat, throw items at 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Two people were caught on camera attacking an 11-year-old girl in Sheepshead Bay, police said Tuesday.

The pair threw a backpack at the girl near Nostrand Avenue and Avenue Y on Dec. 18, officials said. They sprayed water in her face, threw a plastic bottle at her and then repeatedly punched her in the head.

The girl suffered minor injuries, an NYPD spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made. Police have asked for help identifying the attackers, both male. One of them was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, blue jeans and gray sneakers. The other attacker was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater and dark colored pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).