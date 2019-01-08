NJ officials call on Trump to end partial government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey officials lashed out on President Trump’s partial government shutdown and are calling for it to end.

State officials, including Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, spoke at Newark Liberty International Airport and had more than a few choice words for the president’s resistance to end the partial shutdown.

"This president says and over exaggerates and lies about the threats that are coming from abroad," Sen. Booker said.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees, including over 5,000 in New Jersey, have been forced to work without pay for nearly three weeks.

Officials say the move will compromise security without federal workers, such as the TSA and Coast Guards.

When asked about what exactly should be the appropriate security on the southern border, Sen. Menendez answered the "right border security is when you have the technology; when you have the personnel and when we deal with the ultimate question. We're only dealing with the symptoms instead of dealing with the root cause."