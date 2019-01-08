Man punched 2 kids in the face while they waited for school bus in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for a man who punched two kids in the face and head while they waited for the school bus.

It happened at 7:18 a.m. inside the Bushwick Houses. A 9-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister were waiting in the lobby of their building for the school bus, when the man walked in and was behaving erratically.

“My kids were hysterical. They were afraid for their life this morning,” said their mother, who didn't want to be identified, told PIX11.

“At first he was pacing around the building, cursing and yelling and swearing," the 16-year-old said. "You could tell something was wrong with him.”

There were other residents in the lobby at first, but when they went upstairs the man attacked the brother and sister. He hit the 16-year-old in the side of her face and the boy in the back of the head knocking him forward and causing him to bump hit head on the window.

The attack also left a big lump on his forehead.

“I can't be around the building by myself anymore,” the 16-year-old said.

The kids frantically called upstairs to their mother, and she called 911.

Now, police are looking for a man that fits the description, possibly in his 30s with a dark complexion and facial hair, last seen wearing blue camouflage jacket and jeans.

Neighbors say people who don't live there are always coming in and out of the building and they need more police presence.

“It happens a lot out here, kids should definitely be safe, anybody should be,” Tara Collins said.

Police were able to get video from inside the lobby of the man that fits the kids description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.