Lin-Manuel Miranda, ‘Hamilton’ colleagues save the Drama Book Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — The Drama Book Shop in midtown has served as a hub for New York’s playwright and acting community for over a century. Like many small businesses in New York City, the shop has struggled to stay afloat.

When the bookstore recently announced it was being forced from its West 40th Street location because of a rent hike, the business’s future looked bleak until a certain star stepped in.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and three of his “Hamilton” colleagues stepped up, announcing they will be purchasing the iconic shop.

His latest move will help preserve what’s considered by many to be a New York City landmark.

Closing time for the Drama Book Shop is set for Jan. 20.

The shop will re-open at a new location that has yet to be determined.