Driver says he feels ‘guilty’ and prays for the family of FDNY firefighter who died trying to save him: report

NEW YORK — A driver involved in a wreck that led to the death of a New York City firefighter says he’s praying for the rescuer’s family.

Correction Officer Travis Simms was driving to work on Sunday night when he hit a slick patch and his vehicle rolled over on Brooklyn’s Mill Basin Bridge.

Firefighter Steven Pollard fell about 50 feet while trying to cross a gap between the bridge’s two spans to help him.

Simms tells the New York Post that several firefighters made it across the space. Two freed him from his vehicle while others rushed to help Pollard.

He says one of the firefighters told him, “This is not your fault.” But he still feels guilty.

“Pollard, he’s my hero. I send my prayers, my condolences to his family. I could only imagine what they’re going through,” Simms said to the New York Post. “When I got to the hospital, that’s when I found out [Pollard died]. Immediately I couldn’t control my emotions.”

Simms says he wants to attend Pollard’s funeral to say “thank you” and goodbye.

“I have to tell to him, ‘thank you,’ say my final goodbye,” Simms said to the New York Post. “Because at the end of the day he made the ultimate sacrifice to make sure that I was alright.”