De Blasio says every resident in NYC will be guaranteed health care

New York City will guarantee “comprehensive health care” to every resident, regardless of someone’s income or immigration status, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on MSNBC Tuesday morning.

De Blasio took to Twitter after his Tuesday morning appearance, writing “Today I’m announcing a plan to guarantee health care for all New Yorkers. Through our own public option and a new program called NYC Care, we’ll ensure the first stop for people isn’t the emergency room.”

Under de Blasio’s program, 600,000 estimated uninsured residents will soon be insured.

De Blasio also said the city would not raise taxes to pay for the program and will use the city’s public health care system to fund it.

The mayor is expected to release more information about the program during an 11 a.m. press conference.

This is a developing story.