City officials conduct subway survey as structure of the MTA is discussed

On your mark. Get set. Go home.

Or swipe to the subway. It takes a lot to stop riders on their way.

City officials want to know some of the specifics about your ride.

The NYC Council Speaker who is also the Acting Public Advocate is conducting a subway survey this week in all 5 boroughs.

Staff and some council members have greeted riders with Corey Johnson.

The survey can also be filled out on-line at this link: http://public-advocate-transit-survey.us-east-1.elasticbeanstalk.com/

The questions focus on the commuter's experience and it will help the city plan for upcoming policy discussions.

Speaker Johnson says it will be sent to the MTA after it is compiled at the end of January.

NYC Councilmember Justin Brannan, who represents Bay Ridge, has made transit one of his top priorities.

Both leaders say the city and state should have a discussion about local control of the transit system.

In a report published Tuesday in the Daily News, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo talked about the need for a new structure at the agency, which operates as a state-regulated authority.

The Office of Chairperson is currently vacant after Joe Lhota stepped down in the beginning of November. The new legislative session begins next week. Transit and MTA leadership are expected to be discussed.