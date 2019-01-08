Calm City: NYC’s 1st mobile meditation studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — With the new year, many are doing what they can to improve themselves.

For some that may mean more mindfulness and personal growth.

For this segment of Changemakers, one woman wants to make your move into mediation as convenient as walking outside your office door.

Calm City is New York's 1st mobile meditation studio. It pops up in a new location throughout the week.

Kristin Westbook, who created Calm City, is a two-time cancer survivor. Meditation helped Kristen navigate the hospitals and health care system.

In order to change her life path and bring others a moment of clarity, Kristin bought a 1976 R-V, gutted it, and transformed it into a sanctuary on wheels.

A place of peace that just captures 10 minutes of your time, which Kristin says is the perfect amount of time to relax. “10 minutes is a good amount of time to just reconnect with yourself and get on with your day. I didn't want it to be a time commitment for people, I just wanted it to be simple and easy.”

Kristin is hoping to expand Calm City with more trucks throughout the city.

To find Calm City's truck location on any given day, click here.