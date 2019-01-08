77-year-old man robbed at gunpoint over $18 in the Bronx: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man accused of robbing a 77-year-old man at gunpoint inside a Bronx apartment Monday morning.

The man was followed into the elevator of an apartment in the vicinity of Southern Boulevard and Barretto Street in Woodstock, police said.

When the elevator doors opened to the victim’s floor, the individual walked out in front of the victim and displayed a handgun, demanding money, cops said.

The victim complied, handing the man about $18 in cash, according to police.

Video surveillance shows the moment the man displayed the firearm outside the elevators before running out the building.

The suspected thief was last seen wearing a dark-colored coat with a fur-lined hood, dark sweatpants with red striped on its sides and dark-colored boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)