3 teens arrested for fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in NJ

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Three teens were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in New Jersey.

Two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were arrested on Jan. 4 in connection to Judane Holmes’ death, according to authorities.

Both teens face charges of murder as accomplice, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody Monday, authorities said.

He faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Dec. 26, Jersey City police responded to reports of shots fired near Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive and found Holmes with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.