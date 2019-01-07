Woman hit in the head with an ax in Brooklyn attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A woman was rushed to the hospital Monday after an ax attack in Brooklyn, police said.

She was bleeding heavily from the head, officials said.

The 52-year-old woman was attacked by her son, 32, after an argument, police said. He turned himself in at a local police service area.

Cops first got a call about the incident on 33rd Street near Surf Avenue just before 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

