Person stabbed in the back after refusing to give up money at Bronx subway station: police

THE BRONX — A man stabbed a person in the back at a Bronx subway station Monday after asking the victim for money, according to police.

The attack happened on the D line platform at the 182nd St. station around 7:20 a.m., police said.

A man asked a person for money, then after the person refused, stabbed the victim in the back with an unknown object, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized, and is expected to survive.

The man fled, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and skull cap, police said.