NJ school van driver accused of using Facetime while driving students

SUSSEX, NJ — Texting and driving is bad - but how about FaceTiming while driving? A New Jersey mom says her son's school van driver was caught on camera doing it, and now school officials have taken action to keep that driver off their routes.

"I was shocked that she was on the phone," said Michelle Urban, whose 16-year-old son brought home the video. "It wasn't like an emergency phone call or anything, you know from the bus company. It was talking about dresses."

It happened last Thursday. The driver's face is not shown on the video, but you can see her cell phone and you can hear a conversation going on.

Urban says the driver works for D.W. Clark & Son of Franklin, N.J., which was contracted by High Point School District to transport children.

“Ensuring the well being and safety of our students is our most important responsibility," said High Point Regional High School Superintendent Dr. Scott D. Ripley. "We acted immediately to ensure that the driver was no longer permitted to drive for High Point Regional contracted routes.”

Urban says her son was alone in the van at the time of this incident. She has also worked as a school van driver for the past 15 years.

"I don’t think she should be driving people’s children after showing she’s capable of this type of behavior," said Urban.

PIX11 has reached out to the company where the driver works. So far, we have not heard back.