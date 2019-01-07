Man killed by shot to the head while inside vehicle in the Bronx

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A 38-year-old man was fatally gunned down in the Bronx on Monday night, police said.

He was inside a vehicle on 178th Street near Boston Road when someone fired, striking him in the head around 7:20 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, but he did not survive. His identify has not yet been released.

Police do not yet have any information on the shooter. Police have not made any arrests.

