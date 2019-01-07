LIRR timetables change as next phase of Amtrak work begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting Monday, Amtrak is taking the next steps in critical repairs and upgrades to Penn Station tracks by issuing new timetables.

The track repairs will create changes across each and every line of the Long Island Railroad from Babylon to Ronkonkoma. Five morning rush-hour trains to Penn Station and three evening rush-hour trains from Penn Station will be impacted, and five trains will be added to offset the changes.

The MTA says rush hour capacity will only be impacted 1 percent.

Major service changes are listed below:

Babylon Branch

An extra a.m. Peak train will depart Freeport at 5:43 a.m., stopping at Baldwin (5:46 a.m.), Rockville Centre (5:49 a.m.) and Jamaica (6:06 a.m.), arriving Penn Station at 6:24 a.m.

The 6:56 a.m. express train from Wantagh, due at Penn Station at 7:43 a.m. , will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal (arriving at 7:45 a.m. ), with an added stop at Jamaica for connecting service.

The current 7:44 a.m. train from Merrick, stopping at Freeport, Baldwin and Penn Station, will depart three minutes earlier at 7:41 a.m. , and will terminate at Jamaica, where customers can board connecting trains to points west.

The 8:25 a.m. train from Freeport, stopping at Baldwin, Rockville Centre, Jamaica and Penn Station, will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal (arriving 9:07 a.m.).

The 6:10 p.m. train from Penn Station to Rockville Centre, Baldwin and Freeport will originate from Atlantic Terminal at 6:10 p.m. and add a Jamaica stop at 6:30 p.m. (January 7 through February 1 only). Customers from Penn Station can take the 6:08 p.m. train to Huntington and transfer at Jamaica for connecting service.

The 6:33 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon will be canceled and combined with the 6:36 p.m. train from Penn Station, which will be extended to Babylon, making all local stops. (January 7 through February 1 only).

An extra p.m. peak train will depart Hunterspoint Avenue at 7:02 p.m. , stopping at Jamaica, Rockville Centre and Freeport (arriving at 7:42p.m.).

Far Rockaway Branch

The 8:10 a.m. westbound peak train from Far Rockaway to Penn Station will be canceled. The next scheduled train to Penn Station departs Far Rockaway at 8:21 a.m. , or consider the 7:49 a.m. train from Far Rockaway.

The 5:32 p.m. peak train from Penn Station, due at Far Rockaway at 6:24 p.m., will instead originate at Jamaica at 5:52 p.m. Customers at Penn Station can take the 5:23 p.m. train to Long Beach or the 5:24 p.m. train to Freeport and change at Jamaica for connecting service.

Customers at Penn Station can take the 5:23 train to Long Beach or the 5:24 train to Freeport and change at Jamaica for connecting service. The 5:53 p.m. westbound off-peak train from Far Rockaway to Penn Station will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal instead of Penn Station. Customers can transfer at Jamaica for connecting service to Penn.

Hempstead Branch

The 5:38 p.m. train from Penn Station, due at Hempstead at 6:36 p.m., will instead originate from Atlantic Terminal at 5:46 p.m. Customers at Penn Station can take the 5:36 p.m. train to Babylon and change at Jamaica for connecting service to Hempstead.

Customers at Penn Station can take the 5:36 p.m. train to Babylon and change at Jamaica for connecting service to Hempstead. The 7:05 p.m. train from Penn Station, due at Hempstead at 7:56 p.m., will instead originate from Atlantic Terminal at 7:09 p.m. Customers at Penn Station can take the 7:08 p.m. train to Babylon and change at Jamaica for connecting service to Hempstead.

Long Beach Branch

The 8:03 a.m. train from Long Beach to Penn Station will be rerouted to Atlantic Terminal (arriving at 8:54 a.m.), with an added stop at Jamaica for connecting service.

Montauk Branch (These changes in effect from January 7 through February 1 only)

The 5:30 a.m. train from Speonk to Long Island City will terminate in Jamaica. The next scheduled train to Hunterspoint Avenue/Long Island City departs Jamaica at 7:23 a.m. (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 5:39 a.m. train from Montauk to Long Island City will terminate in Jamaica. The next scheduled train to Hunterspoint Avenue departs Jamaica at 8:25 a.m. , which will make an added stop at Long Island City (January 7 through February 1 only).

Oyster Bay Branch (These changes are in effect from January 7 through February 1 only)

The 4:59 p.m. peak train from Hunterspoint Avenue will depart 2 minutes earlier at 4:57 p.m.

The 6:16 p.m. peak train from Penn Station will depart 2 minutes earlier at 6:14 p.m.

The 6:41 p.m. peak train from Hunterspoint Avenue will depart 2 minutes earlier at 6:39 p.m.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 4:31 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Huntington will depart 2 minutes earlier at 4:29 p.m. (In effect January 7 through February 1 only).

(In effect January 7 through February 1 only). The 5:06 p.m. express from Penn Station, stopping at Syosset, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington, will be canceled and combined with the 5:17 p.m. train from Penn Station, which runs express to Westbury, then stops at Hicksville, Syosset, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington.

train from Penn Station, which runs express to Westbury, then stops at Hicksville, Syosset, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington. The 5:33 p.m. train from Penn Station to Hicksville will be extended with added stops at Syosset and Cold Spring Harbor.

The 5:52 p.m. train from Long Island City to Port Jefferson will have an added stop at Huntington.

Port Washington Branch

An extra train will depart Penn Station at 3:40 p.m., stopping at Woodside, then making all local stops to Great Neck (arriving at 4:15 p.m. ).

). The 5:50 p.m. peak train from Penn Station, due at Great Neck at 6:19 p.m., will be canceled and combined with the 5:56 p.m. train to Port Washington, which will make all local stops to Great Neck.

(The following service changes will be in effect from January 7 through February 1 only)

The 6:31 a.m. off-peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will not stop at Douglaston (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 7:55 a.m. off-peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will not stop at Murray Hill (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 8:21 a.m. off-peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will depart 2 minutes earlier at 8:19 a.m. (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 8:51 a.m. off-peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will not stop at Auburndale (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 3:49 p.m. off-peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will not stop at Flushing Main Street (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 4:22 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will not stop at Plandome (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 4:43 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will not stop at Manhasset (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 6:11 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will depart 2 minutes earlier at 6:09p.m. (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 6:14 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Great Neck will depart 2 minutes earlier at 6:12 p.m. (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 6:24 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will depart 2 minutes earlier at 6:22 p.m. (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 7:01 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will depart 2 minutes earlier at 6:59 p.m. (January 7 through February 1 only).

The 7:27 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Port Washington will depart 2 minutes earlier at 7:25 p.m. (January 7 through February 1 only).

Ronkonkoma Branch

An extra a.m. Peak train will depart Farmingdale at 5:12 a.m. , stopping at Bethpage (5:16 a.m.), Hicksville (5:22 a.m.), Mineola (5:37 a.m.) and Jamaica (5:46 a.m.), arriving at Penn Station at 6:05 a.m.

An extra train will depart Penn Station at 1:42 p.m. , stopping at Woodside, Jamaica, Mineola, Hicksville, Bethpage, then local stops to Ronkonkoma (arriving at 3:07 p.m. ).

, stopping at Woodside, Jamaica, Mineola, Hicksville, Bethpage, then local stops to Ronkonkoma (arriving at 3:07 ). The 6:21 p.m. peak train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will depart 2 minutes earlier at 6:19 p.m. (January 7 through February 1 only).

Other temporary schedule adjustments starting January 7:

Huntington/Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay Branches - On overnights and weekends, one of two tracks along the Main Line between New Hyde Park and Carle Place will be out of service to allow for work on the Main Line Expansion Project. Some westbound trains from Huntington will depart 8 minutes later than usual, while some eastbound trains will depart between 5 minutes earlier and 3 minutes later. Westbound Oyster Bay trains will depart up to 19 minutes earlier.

Ronkonkoma Branch - On weekends, concrete tie installation and signal testing will take place on this branch between Bethpage and Wyandanch. Westbound Saturday/Sunday Ronkonkoma Branch trains will depart five minutes later.

For more information, contact LIRR representatives by calling 511 or 718-217-LIRR (718-217-5477). Automated schedule information is available 24/7.