Hillary Clinton, Cuomo tout stronger abortion rights in NY

NEW YORK — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in calling for codifying abortion rights in New York state law.

The Democrats shared the stage Monday at Barnard College in Manhattan, where members of the state Legislature and women’s rights advocates cheered Clinton as she said the struggle for women’s equality “continues to be the fight of our lifetime.”

Efforts to put federal legal protections of abortion rights in New York law were blocked for years by state Senate Republicans, who lost control of the chamber in the November elections. With Democrats now in control of the Senate and Assembly as well as the governor’s office, codifying Roe v. Wade in state law is expected to occur during the legislative session that starts Wednesday.

Watch Cuomo and Clinton’s announcement below: