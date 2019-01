UPPER WEST SIDE — One person is dead after a heavy fire blazed through an Upper West Side apartment building on Monday, the FDNY said.

Officials say the third floor of the 9-story building caught on fire shortly after 10 a.m. on 87th Street between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues.

Two other civilians were injured. Officials say they were able to get the fire under control by 10:55 a.m.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The cause of fire is under investigation.