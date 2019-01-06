Two women in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Two women are in critical condition after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Newark, according to police.

Police found the two victims shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Verona avenues. They were both transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver fled east on Verona Avenue towards Route 21.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.