Man, 29, fatally shot in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot in the Bronx early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at about 4 a.m. in front of the Monroe Houses in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The victim, identified as Nelson Ramos of the Bronx, was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).