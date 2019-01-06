Lawmakers from Brooklyn, Manhattan have questions about L train announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Lawmakers have questions about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's surprise announcement last week that, after almost three years of preparation for a lengthy L train shutdown, the line would not be shutdown.

They're working to determine if the plan is actually viable.

"We need an outside validator to be sure that what is being proposed is correct and we want the feds to mandate it," Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said Sunday.

She was joined by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who said she wants to learn more from the MTA, and Dan Pearlstein from the Riders Alliance. The transit organization is concerned about how Cuomo's new plan will work on weekends.

"Rather than a great L train shut down of 2019, rather will have a great train slow down of 2019, 2020 and likely rolling into 2021," Pearlstein said.

Details on Cuomo's new plan are below: