Couple reunited with engagement ring dropped in sewer near Times Square

Police in New York City say they helped a couple ring in the new year by reuniting them with their missing engagement ring.

Officers noticed the ring in a grate on Eighth Avenue and 48th Street and recovered it with the help of the FDNY and a police emergency services unit.

The NYPD says in a tweet the couple was reunited with their ring Friday.

💍 Ring in the new year & you won’t believe it—it fell down a sewer grate. It’s the first engagement ring we recovered in 2019. NCO’s along with ESU & FDNY were able to retrieve the ring. Sound familiar? Well this time we gave it back at the scene in lieu of the @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/bFiZx5DLU4 — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) January 5, 2019

While it was the first engagement ring recovered in 2019, the NYPD found another engagement ring last month that was given back to the couple on “The Ellen Show.”

“PSA: Attention all newly engaged! Please avoid sewer grates at all cost! Thank you,” the NYPD said in their tweet.