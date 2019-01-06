Carol Burnett receives new Golden Globe Award named in her honor

Making history with the very first Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television. Don’t miss a moment of The #GoldenGlobes – on NBC now! pic.twitter.com/aKJI0cOUDD — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 7, 2019

Carol Burnett took home the new TV special achievement trophy at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

It was named for the comedic icon, 85.

“I can look back and say once more, I’m so glad we had this time together,” Burnett said as she accepted the award.

She dedicated it “to all those who made my dreams come true.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in December the Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group’s film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award — will annually honor someone “who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

Burnett, a five-time Golden Globe winner, was the first woman to host a variety sketch show, “The Carol Burnett Show,” which ran for 11 years and received 25 Emmy Awards.

In a statement, association President Meher Tatna hailed Burnett for breaking barriers while making us laugh. “We are profoundly grateful for her contributions to the entertainment industry and honored to celebrate her legacy forever at the Golden Globes,” she said.

In addition to her work on TV, theater and movies, Burnett has established several scholarships around the country, including the Carol Burnett Musical Theatre Competition at her alma mater, The University of California, and the Carrie Hamilton Foundation, to honor the memory of her daughter, who died in 2002.

The Globes are making another change this year: the actual award has been redesigned to be taller and heavier. The new design is two pounds heavier and nearly an inch taller and replaces the previous version’s marble base with an all-metal design. The iconic design of a globe wrapped in a film strip remains at the top.