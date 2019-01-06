16th Congress is sworn in; Handling your debt following holiday spending

The 116th Congress was sworn in this week. Democrats now have control of the house while Republicans retain control of the Senate.

It is the most diverse legislative body in history and it is convening at a critical time. Congress is at an impasse with President Trump who continues the government shutdown over funding for his proposed border wall.

We hear from former U.S. Representative Charles Rangel. The 46-year congressional veteran from New York weighs in on the state of politics in D.C. today, the Trump presidency and what he sees going forward now that a new session is in order.

The holidays are behind us. Now it’s time to face the bills coming in for what we spent on presents and parties.

For many of us, that means trying to pay down credit cards while not getting too far behind on the monthly bills. For some, the numbers just don’t add up. We need a better strategy.

Paul Oster is a credit repair specialist. He gives us important steps to tackle this year’s debt as well as tips on how to avoid going down this path again next year.