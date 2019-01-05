Thief locks victims inside beauty salon during robbery in Brooklyn: cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn —Authorities are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery in Brooklyn Friday.

An unidentified man entered a beauty salon along Nostrand Avenue and Park Place in Crown Heights, locked the door and displayed a firearm, police said.

He then demanded property from the six victims inside the business, authorities said.

He removed about $230 in cash and ordered everyone to proceed to the rear of the shop before locking them inside and fleeing, police said.

The suspected thief is described to be 30 years old, about 5-feet 3-inches, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black hat and gray sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).