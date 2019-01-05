Police arrest man for sex assault pattern dating back to 2014

MANHATTAN — A man was arrested for his alleged involvement a series of sexual assaults dating back to 2014.

Rashaun Kelley, 35, faces several charges, including sex abuse, burglary and attempted rape for three incidents between Dec. 2014 and early 2015, police said.

Police say Kelley followed at least three women into their apartment buildings in the East Village, Harlem and Lower Manhattan and forced himself on them.

He was taken into custody Friday night.

Authorities believe Kelley is also connected to at least two other sexual assault attacks reported during that time frame.