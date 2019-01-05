PATH train weekend closure at WTC begins

NEW JERSEY — Taking the PATH? Plan accordingly. Major changes are coming to PATH train service starting this weekend.

Starting Saturday through December 2020, the PATH’s World Trade Center Station will be closed every weekend, excluding major holidays.

The station will close at 12:01 a.m. on Saturdays and will reopen the following Monday at 5 a.m. after each weekend of work.

The station will be closed to replace equipment and rebuild tunnels severely damaged during Superstorm Sandy.

During the closure, PATH service to World Trade Center terminates at Exchange Place Station.

Free transfers are available for ferry service to and from Brookfield Place Ferry Terminal for affected customers at the nearby Harborside Ferry Landing in Jersey City each Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Service on the Journal Square-33rd Street line via Hoboken will follow a regular weekend schedule, with additional service provided during the overnight hours when the ferry is not in operation.

For more information, visit www.panynj.gov/StayOnTrack or visit the RidePATHapp.