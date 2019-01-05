MTA motorman assaulted at Queens train station: Police

HUNTERS POINT, Queens — An MTA motorman was assaulted while trying to intervene in a dispute in Queens, police said.

On Dec. 27, police said the 48-year-old train motorman attempted to intervene in a verbal dispute between commuters on the subway platform at the Court Square and Jackson Avenue station.

As the motorman separated the two customers, one of them struck him in the face with her handbag, according to police.

The victim sustained a chipped tooth and a laceration to his lip, cops said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The woman sought is described to be 35 years old with a thin build. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hat, a black waist-length jacket, gray tights and red sneakers. She was also accompanied by three children.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).