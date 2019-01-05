Man sought in robbery pattern in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are looking for the man wanted in connection to a robbery pattern in Queens.

Cops responded reports of at least three incidents with a similar pattern between Dec. 27 and Dec. 31 in Flushing.

According to authorities, the suspected thief approached his victims and used a weapon to strike them several times over the head and face.

From the three attacks, police said the man got away with $400 in cash and an iPhone 5.

The suspected robber is described to be 5-feet 10-inches, 185 to 195 pounds and is between 18 to 24 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).