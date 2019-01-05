Man attempts to lure 11-year-old girl into vehicle in NJ, police say

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — Police are looking for the man who allegedly attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl into his vehicle in New Jersey Wednesday.

At about 7 a.m., the young girl was approached by a man in a vehicle at the corner of Alexander Avenue and Squire Hill Road in Montclair, said police.

According to authorities, he offered the juvenile a ride since it was cold outside. When she refused, the man drove off.

Police released a sketch of the man, who I described to be 30 to 40 years old with a beard, and was last seen in a brown, newer model SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montclair Police at 973-744-1234.