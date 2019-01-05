5 injured, 1 critically, in Bronx high-rise fire

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Five people were injured, one of them critically, after a fire broke out at a Bronx high-rise building Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., authorities received calls about the blaze that started on the fifth floor of the 24-story residential building at 900 Baychester Ave.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three others were hospitalized with serious injuries, and another suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

Citizen App video shows several fire trucks and ambulances surrounding the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.