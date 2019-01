× 2 killed in NJ house fire

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Two people are dead after flames burned through a New Jersey home Friday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., authorities responded to a fire at a single-family home along Kimble Place in East Hanover.

Two people were pronounced dead as a result, officials said.

Their identities have not been released pending family notification.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.