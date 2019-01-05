1 dead, 1 critically injured after car strikes pedestrians on Long Island

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car slammed into them on Long Island early Saturday.

At about 12:30 a.m., a man and a woman were walking north across E. Park Avenue after leaving the Half Moon Restaurant and Bar in Long Beach, when a 1999 Buick Century traveling west on E. Park Avenue struck them, police said.

The woman, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, 60, was taken to the hospital for several injuries, including multiple fractures, a broken spine and a lacerated kidney, cops said. He remains in critical condition.

The vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old man, was impounded for a safety check.