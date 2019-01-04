Teens arrested after leading police on pursuit using stolen car, cops say

NEWARK, N.J. — Police arrested two teens in connection to a vehicular theft that followed a police pursuit in New Jersey Friday.

Tijeer White, 18, and a 16-year-old male juvenile face charges of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest. White also faces charges of eluding and hindering the administration of the law.

Shortly after midnight, a sergeant ending his shift heard the vehicle allegedly involved in several robberies in Newark, Bloomfield and Belleville was seen driving at a high speed on Elizabeth Avenue in Newark, cops said.

The vehicle led police on a pursuit until the driver lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant on Hillside Place and Route 22 West, authorities said.

Three people ran out of the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Maplewood, according to police.

White and the 16-year-old were immediately apprehended. The third person remains at-large, cops said.