TEAK Fellowship: A mentorship that pays off

FLATIRON DISTRICT — One New York non-profit is giving low income kids a once in a life opportunity to change *their lives* and generations to come!

This Stories from the Heart, we’re taking you inside the TEAK Fellowship where dreams become reality.

TEAK identifies extraordinary kids in sixth grade in any borough and who are motivated to fulfill their dreams.

TEAK Fellowship was started 20 years ago, by Justine Stamen Arrillaga, who wanted to mentor students from low-income neighborhoods and help them achieve success.

The program takes in 45 students every year, starting in the summer of their sixth grade and sticks with them through college.

Christina Seda was not only a TEAK student, but is now also a mentor.

“The most important thing and powerful thing about TEAK is that it reinforces your worth, your worth the investment and you don't have to be limited by your economic bracket," Seda said.

Not only does TEAK help the kids academically, and socially, they are also required to complete community service.

TEAK has guided over 200 fellows and helped their families secure over 50 million dollars in financial aid.