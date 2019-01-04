Stop & Shop to buy Long Island supermarket chain King Kullen

QUINCY, Mass. – Stop & Shop announced Friday that is acquiring Long Island-based King Kullen Grocery Co., Inc.

Shop & Shop, which is headquartered in Mass., will get all of King Kullen’s 32 supermarkets, five Wild by Nature locations and King Kullen’s corporate office in Bethpage, N.Y.

The first King Kullen store opened on Aug. 4, 1930 on Jamaica Avenue in Queens. It revolutionized the grocery industry with its large size, discounted prices and separate food sections among other advancements. The Smithsonian Institute has recognized King Kullen as America’s first supermarket.

In a press release, the president of Stop & Shop said in part, “We look forward to bringing our quality, selection and value to more communities in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.”

The deal is expected to be completed within the first quarter of this year.