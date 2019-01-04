‘Simpsons’ fan Mayor de Blasio set to make cameo on the sitcom

New Yorkers might recognize a familiar face on a new episode of “The Simpsons.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio will make a special appearance in an upcoming episode. The New York City Mayor’s Office shared the exciting news in a press release on Friday.

The episode titled “Mad About the Toy” is the sitcom’s 11th episode in the 30th season. It will kick off the first episode of 2019.

This year, “The Simpsons” celebrates three decades of the Springfieldians following adventures from iconic characters such as Homer and Bart.

Mayor de Blasio has previously said he’s “a huge ‘Simpsons’ fan” and called the show “an amazing American institution.”

Back in 2017, he appeared in a mockumentary to commemorate the classic “Homer at the Bat” episode.

The new episode is slated to premiere on Sunday at 8 p.m. on FOX.