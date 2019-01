Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — An ancient tradition is getting a modern twist.

Master herbalists are combatting new age symptoms with old age remedies.

Go-to master herbalist RH(AHG) and classical homeopath, Sara-Chana Silverstein gives hundreds of tips, tools and strategies in "Moodtopia."

Click here to get the book.

https://sarachana.com/

https://www.instagram.com/sarachanas/