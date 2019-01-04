Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan

GRAMERCY PARK, Manhattan — A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car that fled the scene early Friday.

At about 4 a.m., a man was walking in the vicinity of Third Avenue between East 18th and East 19th streets in Gramercy Park when he was struck by a vehicle, said police.

The black, two-door Nissan Sentra involved in the incident fled the scene, said cops.

The victim, whose age was not immediately made available, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).