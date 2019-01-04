Man barricades himself in Brooklyn apartment; shots fired: NYPD

PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after they said a man barricaded himself in a Brooklyn apartment and shots were fired.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at about 5:43 a.m. along Maple Street and Nostrand Avenue in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens.

Police said a man barricaded himself in an apartment and shots were fired. No one was struck, cops said.

It was not immediately known whether the man or police fired shots.

A person was seen getting pulled out of the building in a gurney. Officials did not confirm whether the person put into the ambulance was the suspect.

AIR11 is over the scene, where there is heavy police presence.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.