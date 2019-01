LOWER MANHATTAN — Crews battled a fire at an office building in Manhattan early Friday.

The blaze broke out at about 4:30 a.m. at 110 William St. in Lower Manhattan.

Fire officials said the blaze started in the basement of the 31-floor building.

The building was unoccupied at the time of incident, said fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

About 126 FDNY and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The fire has since been deemed under control.