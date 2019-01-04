Candidate for public advocate yells during ‘Fair Fares’ announcement, gets kicked out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — One of the many people running to be New York City's next public advocate was thrown out of a news conference after disrupting it with screams Friday afternoon.

The new “Fair Fares” program looks to offer half-cost Metrocards to low-income riders starting this month.

Details about the program were announced Friday at the 125th Street Station, but not without interruption.

Theo Chino, described by the New York Times as a bitcoin entrepreneur and public advocate candidate, screamed as Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

"What are you doing for the poor?" Chino is heard saying. "Why don't you make it free and universal for us?"

Chino, who apparently wants Metrocards to be free for at least some riders, confirmed his identity and candidacy before being carted off by police.

"My name is Theo Chino. I’m running for public advocate for the real poor.”

Chino was detained by NYPD officials, but it is not clear for how long.

Within the hour, someone using a Twitter account under his name began retweeting comments on the incident.

PIX11 has reached out to Chino for comment.