AcaKiddos: NYC’s a cappella class for third through eighth graders

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — It’s the oldest form of music, known as a capella. But it’s also one of the newest classes for kids here in New York.

We’re taking you inside AcaKiddos—the the only a cappella class for kids in third through eighth grade.

The founder, Kelly Bergin, says there aren’t many types of a capella classes for little kids since it can be a difficult form of singing.

“This is really hard for kids and it’s hard for adults,” Bergin said. “Adults often say this is too much.”

Bergin, who is also the head instructor, has been singing her entire life.

While at Binghamton University, she performed with the a cappella group, “The Pegs.”

After teaching in Japan and China, Kelly decided to come back to her native New York and combine her love for kids and singing, and Acakiddos was born.