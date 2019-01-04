5-year-old boy leaves classroom, wanders off to subway platform

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A young boy who wandered out of his classroom in Manhattan was found alone on a subway station platform Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 5-year-old boy walked out of P.S. 11 on West 21st Street and walked up Eight Avenue to the train platforms on 23rd Street shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to police.

A passerby noticed the boy was alone on the platform and called police, who then contacted school, cops said.

The Department of Education is cooperating with police as they investigate the situation.

“This serious incident was immediately reported to NYPD, and the student was swiftly and safely found. We have referred this for investigation and will ensure appropriate follow-up action.”