Person injured by display wall at Manhattan Bloomingdale’s

MANHATTAN — A person was injured by a display wall at Bloomingdale’s flagship Manhattan store on Thursday, according to store officials.

Police confirm a person suffered minor injuries at the store on East 59th Street and Third Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

FDNY first responded to reports at 10:10 a.m. that a wall collapsed at the store.

An injured person was located and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, FDNY said.

Representatives for Bloomingdale’s later said:

“A visual merchandising associate in our 59th St flagship store was injured by a small display wall this morning. He is alert and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.”