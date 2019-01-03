NYPD issues alert for escaped prisoner in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A man wanted for a robbery escaped through a second-story window in an NYPD precinct while being questioned in Coney Island on Thursday, police said.

Isiah McGill, 36, was last seen running north bound on West 12 Street after he escaped around 4 p.m., officials said.

Police have asked anyone with information on McGill to contact them. McGill is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair. McGill was last seen wearing a red pants and a red sweatshirt with “GOAT” and “23” on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Sadovskaya at the 60 Precinct at 718-946-3343 or 718-287-3239

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).