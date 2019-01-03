NYC achieves record-breaking low crime in 2018, but rape crimes increase: police

NEW YORK — New York City saw record-breaking lows in crime in 2018, setting records for public safety crime reduction in the modern era.

Overall crime was lower in 2018 than in 2017, below a new benchmark of about 97,000 reported crimes, police said.

There were 1,245 fewer incidents compared to 97,089 reported crimes in 2017, making it the lowest number index rimes in the modern era, according to crime statistics.

The city saw the lowest number of homicides recorded at 289, compared to 292 in 2017.

Robberies, burglaries and grand larceny of autos were also down from the previous year, and shootings were also down about 35 incidents compared to 2017.

Mayor de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill praised the NYPD and community leaders for keeping the city safe.

“Our city is yet again the safest big city in America thanks to the work our NYPD officers and community leaders are doing block by block across our five boroughs,” said the mayor. “Neighborhood policing in New York City has defied the naysayers to become the model for 21st century American law enforcement.” “The skill and dedication of the men and women of the NYPD are keeping New York City the safest big city in America. With stronger bonds of trust with the community created with neighborhood policing; a singular focus on violent crimes and those who commit them; and ever stronger coordination with our law enforcement partners, we can continue to drive crime down even lower in 2019,” said O’Neill.

Despite New York City’s overall crime rates decreasing, there was a 22.4-percent increase in reported rapes through the year, up 328 reports at 1,795 from last year’s 1,467 incidents.

Police also saw an increase in grand larceny and felony assault crimes.