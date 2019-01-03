Dog found neglected, abused in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens — Police are looking for the person who neglected and abused a dog in Queens.

The 1 ½-year-old male Boxer was found in poor condition in the vicinity of 127th Avenue and 176th Street in St. Albans on Dec. 13, said police.

The dog exhibited signs of neglect and abuse. According to police, he was malnourished with open cuts.

The dog was taken to the ASPCA Animal Hospital for victims of cruelty and neglect where he is being treated for his conditions.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).