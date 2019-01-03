Customer who attacked Brooklyn deli worker over breakfast sandwich arrested: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man caught-on-camera attacking a deli worker in Brooklyn over a breakfast sandwich has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Edilberto Burgos, 24, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, faces charges of second-degree assault and second-degree menacing, according to police.

He was arrested Thursday in connection to the Nov. 25 incident at a deli on Flushing Avenue in East Williamsburg, police said.

Burgos is seen on video screaming at the deli worker: “Make my cinnamon, toasted bagel with bacon, egg and cheese right now.”

He then threw something at the employee, striking him in the head and torso, police said.

Burgos fled after the assault, according to police.

The store employee was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for bruising and swelling, police said at the time.

